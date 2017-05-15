Day 8 of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off

2017-05-15 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

The eighth day of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off today.

Boxers participating in men’s light fly (46-49 kg), bantam (56 kg), welter (69 kg) and heavy (91 kg) events will continue their fight today. Azerbaijan will be represented in these events by Rufat Huseynov, Tayfur Aliyev, Tamerlan Abdullayev and Magomedrasul Majidov, respectively.

12:00 - 14:00 Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Men's Bantam (56kg) 18:00 - 20:00 Men's Welter (69kg) Men's Heavy (91kg)

Football teams will wrap up their group matches today. Azerbaijan’s national football squad is to face the Moroccan team in the Group A.

12:30 - 14:30 Men’s Team Group B6 (Turkey-Palestine) 12:30 - 14:30 Men’s Team Group B5 (Oman - Algeria) 18:30 - 20:30 Men’s Team Group A5 (Cameroon – Saudi Arabia) 18:30 - 20:30 Men’s Team Group A6 (Morocco - Azerbaijan)

In artistic gymnastics competitions, male athletes will perform in floor, parallel bars, rings, vault, horizontal bar, and pommel horse exercises, while female athletes will fight for the highest places in vault, uneven bars, floor and balance beam exercises. Azerbaijan will be represented by Murad Agharzayev, Bence Talas and Timur Bairamov in men’s competitions and by Marina Nekrasova, Yulia Inshina and Ekaterina Tishkova in women’s competitions.

Male and female judo fighters will also join the competitions today.

10:00 - 15:27 Men’s team Women’s team 15:33 - 18:32 Men’s team Women’s team

The Baku 2017 will also feature shooting competitions today. Female shooters will join the 50 m rifle three positions, skeet shooting and team trap shooting events, as male shooters will be fighting for the highest places in the 50 m pistol and 25 m standard pistol shooting events.

The eighth day of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will also feature men's 50 m freestyle, 100 m breaststroke, 400 m individual medley, 100 m backstroke and 4 x 200 m freestyle relay, as well as women's 200 m butterfly, 100 m freestyle, 1500 m freestyle, 100 m breaststroke and 200 m backstroke events.

Men’s and women’s tennis teams will also join the tournament today.

10:00 - 18:00 Men’s Team - Final Men’s Team Medal Ceremony Women’s Team Medal Ceremony Women’s Team Group A

Volleyball group matches will continue on the eighth day.

10:00 - 12:30 Men’s Team Group A5 (Turkey-Pakistan) 19:00 - 21:30 Women’s Team Group A5 (Turkey-Kyrgyzstan) 21:30 - 23:59 Men’s Team Group B5 (Qatar-Saudi Arabia)

In water polo, Azerbaijani national team will face the Turkish squad.

16:30 - 17:30 Men’s Team Group A3-A4 (Saudi Arabia-Indonesia) 18:00 - 19:00 Men’s Team Group A1-A5 (Azerbaijan-Turkey)

Weightlifting tournaments will also continue today.

12:00 - 18:00 Women’s 63 kg Men’s 69 kg Women’s 69 kg Women’s 75 kg

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.