Iran's exports to EU rise by degrees

Tehran, Iran, May 15

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

The exports of 20 major types of goods from Iran to the European Union rose by something between 28 and 100 percent last Iranian fiscal year (which ended March 20) compared to five years before Iran and world powers implemented the nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mirhadi Seyyedi, caretaker of the Export Markets Development department of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, said the JCPOA well managed to help Iran regain its old markets that it had lost due to sanctions, IRNA news agency reported May 14.

The destinations to which the goods were exported last year were also much more diverse than they used to during the sanctions, the official said.

The highest export was of hot-rolled iron with a value of $66 million, he said, adding this is while during the five years prior to the implementation of the JCPOA the annual export of the product stood at an average of $17 million.

According to Seyyedi, Iran's hot-rolled Iron is currently exported to the UK, Italy, Belgium, Poland, and Spain among EU members.

Next stand gas condensates, whose export value last fiscal year stood at $41 million. These were exported to Malta and the Netherlands, the official noted.

The JCPOA was put into practice in January 2016, putting an end to years-long economic sanctions on Iran.