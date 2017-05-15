Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 117 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 117 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 15.

Armenia’s armed forces were using heavy machine guns while shelling Azerbaijani army positions.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Qaymagli, Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Mezem villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia and in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and the nameless heights of Armenia’s Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Munjuglu, Kokhanabi villages and on the nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Aygedzor, Aygepar villages and on the nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on the nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, Azerbaijani positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Namirli, Garagashli, Javakhirli, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veyselli villages of the Fuzuli district and Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.