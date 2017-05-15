Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s swimmers reach semi-finals

2017-05-15 10:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s swimmers Boris Kirillov and Nikolay Trarov have reached the semi-finals in men’s 50m freestyle event within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Kirillov showed the result of 24.19 seconds, while Trarov – 25.48 seconds in the qualification event.

Azerbaijan’s another swimmer Dzmitry Salei has reached the semi-finals in men’s 100m breaststroke event.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.