Annual agricultural damage in Iran $370M

2017-05-15

Tehran, Iran, May 13

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Agricultural damage in Iran hit 12 trillion rials (close to $370 million) in last fiscal year (which ended March 20), according to Vice President of Iran’s Keshavarzi Bank (agriculture bank) Mohammad Ebrahim Hassannejad.

Flood in the western parts of the country as well as freezes in northern, northwestern, central, and eastern parts caused great damage to horticulture, he said.

Also, Hassannejad added, a bird flu aggravated the damages during the said period of time.

According to Hassannejad, 3.8 million hectares of agricultural lands and 400,000 hectares of horticultural farms are insured in Iran.

Also, he said, 80 percent of poultry in the country are under insurance.