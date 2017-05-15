AZ EN RU TR

Presidential office manager appointed in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 15

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Khajimyrat Khajimyradov has been appointed acting manager of the presidential office and the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the country’s government said in a message.

The former manager of the presidential office and the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetniyaz Nurmammedov was dismissed from his post May 12 at the government meeting in the country.

