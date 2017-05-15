BHOS rector meets with prospective students earning 700 points (PHOTO)

2017-05-15 12:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with four prospective students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams in 1st group of specialities this year, which were held by the State Examination Centre. These are graduate from the secondary school №162 (Baku) Mahira Asadzada, graduate from the lyceum named after Zarifa Aliyeva (Baku) Elmir Akhmedov, graduate from the secondary school №220 (Baku) Khalida Aliyeva, and graduate from the secondary school of Lagich village (Ismayilli) Vakhab Jebrayilov. All of them are going to become Process Automation Engineering students at the Higher School. The meeting also gathered their parents and the Higher School professors and students.

The Rector expressed his warmest congratulations to the prospective students on their remarkable achievement and excellent results of the exams. He said that he is very pleased to see that highly educated, knowledgeable and talented young people choose BHOS to obtain higher education. Elmar Gasimov added that the prospective students attending the meeting could be an example for other secondary school graduates willing to obtain higher education in the future. He also expressed confidence that the young people would dedicate their knowledge and skills for further successful development of the country.

The prospective students and their parents expressed their sincere graduate to the Higher School Rector for the congratulations and warmth reception.

It should be noted that four out of five prospective students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams this year have chosen BHOS.