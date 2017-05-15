Over 3000 Iranians remain jailed abroad

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



At least 3131 Iranian citizens are jailed in foreign countries, ISNA news agency reported citing the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry.



The main part of those in jails are convicted of drug smuggling crimes, according to the message. Other crimes include human trafficking and financial crimes.



Most of these people were arrested in countries neighboring Iran.



Most of the Iranians jailed abroad are detained in prisons in Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Thailand.