Baku 2017: Artistic gymnastics finals kick off (PHOTO)

2017-05-15 12:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Individual apparatus finals in artistic gymnastics have started at the National Gymnastics Arena within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

A total of 10 sets of medals will be up for grabs at the competitions.

Men will be competing for six sets of medals in pommel horse, horizontal bar, rings, parallel bars, vault and floor exercise.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise, rings, vault, pommel horse, horizontal bar), Bence Talas (parallel bars, rings, pommel horse, horizontal bar) and Timur Bairamov (parallel bars) at the competitions in men’s artistic gymnastics.

Women will be competing for four sets of medals in vault, floor exercise, balance beam and uneven bars.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Marina Nekrasova (vault, balance beam), Yuliya Inshina (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise) and Ekaterina Tishkova (uneven bars, floor exercise) at the competitions in women’s artistic gymnastics.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.