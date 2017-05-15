Iran opens Tehran Rail Expo 2017

2017-05-15 12:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 15



By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:



Iran has opened its fifth international rail and rail industries exhibition - Tehran Rail Expo 2017 - in Tehran.



Some 160 Iranian and 130 foreign companies are attending the exhibition, which was inaugurated by Transport Minister Abbas Akhondi.



The exhibition will remain open until May 18.



Foreign exhibitors include companies from Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, France, India, Ukraine, Turkey, New Zealand, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Russia, Czech Republic, China, Germany and Serbia.



One of the biggest in the world, the Tehran Rail Expo 2017 has for its first time gathered transportation companies as well.

