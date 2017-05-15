Some forces trying to spoil Russian-Azerbaijani relations - expert

2017-05-15 12:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

There are some forces, which are trying to spoil Russian-Azerbaijani relations, however, all their attempts are unsuccessful, Evgeny Mikhailov, Russian political analyst, expert in international issues, told Trend May 15.

He said that the main goal of the Armenian lobby is Russia’s recognition of the ‘independence’ of the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, and this would lead to an immediate rupture of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Baku.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Regarding the recent attempts to close the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, which operates in Moscow, Mikhailov said that they will not be successful, and a chance to resolve documentation issues is likely to be given to the Congress.

The Russian Ministry of Justice appealed to the country’s Supreme Court to liquidate the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress. The All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress in its activity allegedly violated the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Today, on May 15, trial proceedings will be held in Russia over the lawsuit filed by the country’s Ministry of Justice regarding cancellation of the registration license of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress.