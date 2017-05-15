Service agreement signed on SOCAR GPC project in China

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A service agreement on the preliminary detailed design for the gas processing and polyethylene petrochemical complex as part of the SOCAR GPC project was signed in China’s capital Beijing on May 15.

The document was signed between Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Technip company during the international ‘One Belt – One Road’ forum, said the message from SOCAR GPC company.

This agreement will regulate the services to be rendered by China Huanqiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC), subsidiary of CNPC and Technip Italy for the preliminary detailed design work as part of the SOCAR GPC project.

The signing ceremony was attended by SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev and CNPC chairman Wang Yilin.

HQC and Technip Italy companies will start rendering services in accordance with this agreement from May 15, 2017.

The GPC project envisages construction of gas processing and petrochemical plants 15 km away from Baku by the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.

The cost of the project is around $4 billion.

