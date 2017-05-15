Restructuring of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan’s obligations not to affect its subsidiaries
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15
The process of restructuring the currency obligations of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) will not affect its IBA-Moscow and IBA-Georgia subsidiary banks, the IBA told Trend May 15.
According to the message, both subsidiaries do not have foreign obligations.
"IBA-Moscow and IBA-Georgia comply with all regulatory requirements of the central banks of the countries where they operate,” the bank said. “The financial indices of IBA-Moscow and IBA-Georgia exceed all requirements of the central banks of both countries."
