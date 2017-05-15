Baku 2017: Azerbaijan men’s judo team in finals

2017-05-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan men’s judo team has reached the finals within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani judokas defeated Uzbek opponents 4:1 in men’s team event. Whoever wins between Kazakhstan and Algeria will face Azerbaijan.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.