Turkish shooter wins gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-15 13:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov –Trend:

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec won a gold medal in men’s 50m pistol event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 15.

Dikec scored 223 points in the finals.

Oman’s shooter Ismail Al-Abri ranked second with 220.8 points, while Iranian shooter Mohammad Ahmadi won the bronze medal with 200.9 points.

Azerbaijani shooter Rasul Mammadov could not compete for medals in the finals and ranked eighth.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.