Azerbaijan’s female gymnast wins silver medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Marina Nekrasova has won a silver medal in women’s artistic gymnastics in vault.

Nekrasova scored 13.750 points.

Uzbekistan’s representative Oksana Chusovitina won a gold medal by having scored 14.250 points.

Indonesia’s Rifda Irfanaluthfi won a bronze medal by scoring 13.025 points.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.