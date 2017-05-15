Gunmen kill policemen in southwestern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Two Iranian policemen were killed in an armed confrontation on May 15 morning in Ahwaz city of the country's southwestern Khouzestan province.

Deputy Commander of Khouzestan province police Colonel Ali Qasempour ‎said that the two policemen were shot by unknown gunmen, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

Following the assault, Iranian security forces have launched an operation in the region to arrest the killers, Qasempour said without unveiling further details.