Azerbaijani gymnast wins bronze medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s artistic gymnast Timur Bairamov has won a bronze medal in parallel bars at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He scored 13.100 points in the finals.

Turkey’s Ferhat Arican won a gold medal by scoring 14.900 points, while Algeria’s Hillal Metidji won a silver medal by having scored 13.500 points.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Bence Talas took the 7th place in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.