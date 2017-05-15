Rouhani says hardliners to bring back sanctions if he loses

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned that hardliners in the country will make the sanctions come back on Iran if his conservative rivals win the upcoming presidential election, which is scheduled for May 19.

Rouhani made the remarks, while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the northwestern city of Tabriz on May 15, only few days before the election, IRNA news agency reported.

