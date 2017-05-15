Baku 2017 brings closer nations, cultures: Tase

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games is an example that brings closer nations and cultures, it is an effective and fair sports competition, which fosters an intercultural dialogue, Peter Tase, a political analyst and international relations expert with the Milwaukee-based Marquette University, told Trend May 15.

The Games, which involve Indonesian, Turkish, Jordanian, Uzbek athletes, as well as those from many other countries, is a genuine competition taking place in the heart of Eurasian landmass, he said.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games has become a unique example to follow and a valuable practice that ought to be applied, especially its effective organizational model, in other parts of the world, he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.