Azerbaijani women’s judo team in finals of Baku 2017

2017-05-15 13:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani women’s judo team has reached the finals of team competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Azerbaijani team’s rivals didn’t want to fight and the Azerbaijani team has automatically obtained the right to enter the finals.

The Azerbaijani judokas will face their rivals from Turkey in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.