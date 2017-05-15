Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver medal of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s athlete Ekaterina Tishkova has won the silver medal in the exercises on uneven bars at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 12.400 points.

Turkey’s representative Demet Mutlu won the gold medal in this kind of the program with 12.750 points. Meanwhile, Turkish athlete Ekin Morova won the bronze medal with a score of 11.900.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.