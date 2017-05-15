Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver at rings finals of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Bence Talas has won a silver medal in the rings finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He scored 14.500 points in the finals.



Turkey’s Ibrahim Colak with 15.250 points won gold and Iran’s Hadi Khanarinejad with 13.850 points won bronze.



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 18 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.