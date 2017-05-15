Turkey prevents terrorist attack on airbase

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants attempted to attack an airbase of the Turkish air force in the country’s Diyarbakir Province, Turkish media outlets reported May 15.

The militants intended to enter the airbase on a minibus with homemade explosives inside, which were stuffed with nails.

The minibus was stopped at a checkpoint and later blown up outside the airbase.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.