Baku 2017: Azerbaijan's first medal in weightlifting

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Azerbaijan women’s weightlifter Elnura Abbasova (63kg) has won a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In a snatch, Abbasova lifted 82 kg, followed by a 102-kg clean and jerk lift. Abbasova secured herself the third place by lifting 184 kg in total.

Another Azerbaijan women’s weightlifter Firuza Ibrahimova, performing in the same weight category, lifted a total of 180 kg and took the fifth place.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.

