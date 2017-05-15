Azerbaijan’s Lunev grabs third gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-15 14:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s shooter Ruslan Lunev has captured his third gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Lunev won his last gold in men’s 25m standard pistol event.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 18 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.