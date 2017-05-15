Opposition in Iran backs Hassan Rouhani

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:Mehdi Karoubi, an Iranian opposition leader, has expressed his support for incumbent President Hassan Rouhani in the country’s May 19 presidential election.At a meeting with his family members, the opposition figure who has been under house arrest since 2011, has called on Iranians to participate in the election on Friday, opposition news website Saham news reported."I will vote for Rouhani," Karoubi told his family members at the meeting.Karoubi along with Mir Hossein Mousavi and his spouse Zahra Rahnavard have been under house arrest, following the 2009 post-election unrests in Iran.The country goes to the polls on May 19 to elect president in which moderate Rouhani backed by reformists is seeking re-election against conservative rivals.