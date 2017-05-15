AZ EN RU TR

Iran’s conservative candidate leaves presidential race

Tehran, Iran, May 15

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s conservative candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has stepped down and will support other like-minded candidate Ebrahim Raisi in the presidential race.

Accordingly, Qalibaf will accompany Raisi on a provincial trip May 16 to announce their coalition, Tasnim news agency reported May 15.

Unofficial reports say that Raisi is set to introduce Qalibaf as his to-be first vice president.

The coalition attempt to beat Hassan Rouhani, the incumbent president who is running for his second term.

Rouhani found a huge boost of favor with Iranians after he aced rounds of live-aired TV debates.

The presidential election in Iran is scheduled for May 19.

