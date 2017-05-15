Azerbaijan’s “golden judoka” aims for 2020 Summer Olympics gold

2017-05-15 15:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov (60kg), who won the gold medal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, has set sights on a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“I am not going to stop,” he said, adding that there are a lot of important competitions ahead.

“During the First European Games in Baku, I won a silver medal, and I ranked fifth at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, and the main task now is to win the gold medal of 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo,” he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.