Award ceremony held for winners in artistic gymnastics at Baku 2017

2017-05-15 15:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Award ceremony was today held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for winners of individual competitions in artistic gymnastics at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov and member of the Executive Committee of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Omar Diagne.

The medals were presented to the winners in men’s rings, parallel bars and floor exercises and women’s vault and uneven bars exercises.