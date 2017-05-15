Azerbaijan’s weightlifter grabs gold at Baku 2017

2017-05-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s weightlifter Anastassiya Ibrahimli (69 kg) won the gold medal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In the clean and jerk lift finals, Ibrahimli’s result was 219 kg.

Turkmenistan’s representative Gulnabat Kadyrova settled for silver, while Uzbekistan’s Manzurakhon Mamasalieva took the bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.