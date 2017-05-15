Azercell awarded “Socially devoted” certificate

Azercell Telecom LLC has made its next achievement.

Thus, Azercell’s performance on social network has been evaluated again by “Socialbakers” and the company was awarded "Socially devoted" certificate. The study conducted by the international company showed that Azercell responded to 100% of inquiries of the customers on its official Facebook page in January, February and March of 2017. Azercell is the only mobile operator in Azerbaijan with this result. Azercell has been awarded "Socially devoted" certificate on numerous occasions for the prompt response to customer inquiries on Facebook since 2012. Azercell was the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to obtain this certificate. In order to qualify for this award, the company is expected to demonstrate a high level of response index to the daily growing inquiries on official page. Along with the high number of fans, Azercell has taken the first places for customer engagement and active usage on its Facebook page. These novelties were aimed to build closer relations with the customers, update them about news and campaigns and save their time with prompt service delivery.

Azercell’s official page on Facebook is among the most popular ones in Azerbaijan and has been active for 9 years. It provides visitors with the latest information about novelties, tariffs and campaigns, as well as updates about social projects and services of the company. Azercell continues to provide its customer services on Facebook page which allows customers to get responses to their inquiries solve their problems and carry out operations. In addition, Azercell conducts interesting contests, entertaining games, campaigns for social network users and gives various presents to winners.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.