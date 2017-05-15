Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s trap mixed team reaches finals

2017-05-15 15:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s mixed team has reached finals in the trap event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In the finals, Azerbaijan’s Ali Huseyinli and Shafag Amrahova will face Turkey’s Oguzhan Tuzun and Nihan Gurer.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.