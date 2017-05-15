BTK railway to contribute to participating countries’ economic growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will contribute to the economic growth of the countries participating in the project, Director General of the InfraNews agency Alexei Bezborodov told Trend May 15.

The expert noted that the BTK project’s implementation will increase the cross-border trade and local transit.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, it will serve one million passengers and transport 6.5 million tons of cargo.

