Baku 2017: Azerbaijani boxer advances to semifinals

2017-05-15 16:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Tayfur Aliyev has won in the 56 kg boxing quarterfinals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In his debut fight, the Azerbaijani boxer faced Morocco’s Taoufik Kachfi.

In the semifinals on May 17, Tayfur Aliyev will face Uzbek athlete Abdulkhay Sharakhmatov.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.