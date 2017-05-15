Azerbaijani oil prices for May 8-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $50.71 per barrel on May 8-12 or $0.07 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $51.99 per barrel, while the lowest price was $49.32 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $46.68 per barrel on May 8-12 or $0.04 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $47.93 per barrel and the lowest price was $46.72 per barrel on May 8-12.

Azerbaijan sells oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $48.49 per barrel on May 8-12 or $0.05 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $49.73 per barrel and the lowest price was $47.07 during the reporting period.