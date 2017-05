Azerbaijani shooter reaches skeet finals of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani shooter Nurlana Jafarova advanced to the skeet finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 71 points in the qualification event.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.