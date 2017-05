Baku 2017: Azerbaijani women’s judo team ranks second

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani women’s judo team has ranked second in team competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In the finals, the Azerbaijani team faced representatives of Turkey, who won with a score of 5-0.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.