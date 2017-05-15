Iran not after rising tensions with Saudi Arabia – spokesman

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran does not seek to increase tensions with Saudi Arabia, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told reporters on May 15.



The official called on for holding talks with Saudi Arabia in order to resolve the existing differences, ISNA news agency reported.



However Bahram Qasemi added that Saudi Arabia has made some “strategic mistakes” regarding the regional issues.



He called on Riyadh to “realize its mistakes” and take measures to rectify them.



Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia have escalated since the kingdom executed a prominent Shia cleric in January 2016.



Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran after angry protesters stormed the Kingdom’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad on January 2, 2016 in response to Riyadh's execution of Saudi Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.