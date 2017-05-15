SGC, Turkish Stream to up Caspian region’s significance for Europe: Tase

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The Turkish Stream will complement the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and further increase the significance of the Caspian region for Europe, Peter Tase, a political analyst and international relations expert with the Milwaukee-based Marquette University, told Trend May 15.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that the SGC is the biggest continental energy project supported by the European Union, noted Tase.

The expert added that the SGC will reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement October 10, 2016 on implementation of the Turkish Stream project.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

