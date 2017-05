Azerbaijan’s judo team captures gold at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Taleh Aghaverdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s national team in judo won the team competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani judokas defeated Algerian team with a score of 3:2, winning another gold medal for Azerbaijan at Baku 2017.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.