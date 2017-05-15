Winner of Baku 2017: Nothing better than fan support

2017-05-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s karateka Roman Heydarov, who won the gold medal at Baku 2017, told reporters that one of reasons for his victory was the fact that the Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Baku.

Heydarov said that nothing can be better than the support of fans.

“During the fight, I was supported by fans, and I won,” noted Heydarov.

“At the same time, I will prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympics,” he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.