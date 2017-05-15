Ilham Aliyev awards winners of Baku 2017 judo competitions

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded the winners of the judo competitions held as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani national team, consisting of Mammadali Mehdiyev, Ushangi Kokauri, Nijat Shikhalizade, Rustam Orujov and Rufat Ismayilov, won a gold medal in men’s team competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.