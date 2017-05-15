Iran conservatives bet on Raeisi after Qalibaf's exit from presidential race

Tehran, Iran, May 15



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov - Trend:



Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s decision to withdraw from Iran’s presidential race would strengthen conservatives at the May 19 presidential election, a former Iranian MP told Trend.



Esmail Kosari, a conservative figure and former MP, has said that Qalibaf’s decision would help Ebrahim Raeisi, another pro-conservative nominee, to win the race in the first round.



The coalition between the two conservative nominees will benefit the country’s economy in a post-election era, if Raeisi manages to assume power through the election.



Tehran mayor and a candidate in Iran's 12th presidential election, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, issued a statement on May 15 announcing that he is to withdraw from the presidential race while backing Ebrahim Raeisi.



Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani backed by reformists is seeking re-election in the upcoming election.

