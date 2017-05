Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s Shemberev grabs swimming gold

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Huseyn Veliyev, Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev has won a gold medal in men’s 400m individual medley at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

His result was 4:16,56.

Turkey’s Batuhan Hakan won a silver medal, while Indonesia’s Aflah Prawira came in third and won a bronze medal in men’s 400m individual medley.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.