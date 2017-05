Turkish swimmer wins gold at Baku 2017

2017-05-15 18:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Turkish swimmer Ilknur Nihan Cakici has won a gold medal in women’s 100m freestyle event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Silver and bronze medals went to Bayan Jumah (Syria) and Sezin Eligul (Turkey), respectively.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.