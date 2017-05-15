Azerbaijan’s Nekrasova wins second silver at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova has won her second silver medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Her score was 12.600 in the balance beam exercises. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Yulia Inshina scored 12.250 points and won a bronze medal.

The gold medal of the balance beam exercises was grabbed by Turkey’s Goksu Uctas Sanli, who scored 12.750.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.