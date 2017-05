Azerbaijan’s Jafarova wins silver in skeet finals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani shooter Nurlana Jafarova has won a silver medal in the skeet finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 42 in the finals.

Nur Banu Ozpak and Izel Aydin of Turkey won gold and bronze medals, respectively.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.