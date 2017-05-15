Baku 2017: Algeria, Oman football teams reach semifinals
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Men’s football Group B matches were held on May 15 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.
In the last round, Oman’s team had a match with Algeria, and the Turkish team faced their Palestinian rivals.
The 1-1 draw allowed both Omani and Algerian teams reach the semifinals, while Turkey defeated Palestine with a score of 4-3.
GROUP B
Oman vs. Algeria (1-1)
Goals: Al Ghassani (OMA) 40', Meziani (ALG) 45'+1'
Cautions: Belarbi (ALG) 60', Ouaji (ALG) 72', Khacef (ALG) 90'+4'
Turkey vs. Palestine (4-3)
Goals: Dabbagh (PLE) 23', Maraaba (PLE) 29', Batran (PLE) 33', Aksu (TUR) 44', Okutan (TUR) 63', Antalyali (TUR) 71', Aksu (TUR) 81'
Cautions: Kayar (TUR) 20', Abuwarda (PLE) 32', Antalyali (TUR) 37', Darwish (PLE) 37', Tastemur (TUR) 45'+1', Sayedahmed (PLE) 83', Celik (TUR) 88'
Expulsions: Celik (TUR) 90'+2' 2nd Yellow Card
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Victories
|
Draws
|
Defeats
|
Goals
|
Goal difference
|
Scores
|
Algeria
|
Х
|
1:1
|
2:1
|
1:0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4-2
|
+2
|
7
|
Oman
|
1:1
|
Х
|
3:2
|
2:2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6-5
|
+1
|
5
|
Turkey
|
1:2
|
2:3
|
Х
|
4:3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
7-8
|
-1
|
3
|
Palestine
|
0:1
|
2:2
|
3:4
|
Х
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
5-7
|
-2
|
1