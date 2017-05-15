Baku 2017: Algeria, Oman football teams reach semifinals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Men’s football Group B matches were held on May 15 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In the last round, Oman’s team had a match with Algeria, and the Turkish team faced their Palestinian rivals.

The 1-1 draw allowed both Omani and Algerian teams reach the semifinals, while Turkey defeated Palestine with a score of 4-3.

GROUP B

Oman vs. Algeria (1-1)

Goals: Al Ghassani (OMA) 40', Meziani (ALG) 45'+1'

Cautions: Belarbi (ALG) 60', Ouaji (ALG) 72', Khacef (ALG) 90'+4'

Turkey vs. Palestine (4-3)

Goals: Dabbagh (PLE) 23', Maraaba (PLE) 29', Batran (PLE) 33', Aksu (TUR) 44', Okutan (TUR) 63', Antalyali (TUR) 71', Aksu (TUR) 81'

Cautions: Kayar (TUR) 20', Abuwarda (PLE) 32', Antalyali (TUR) 37', Darwish (PLE) 37', Tastemur (TUR) 45'+1', Sayedahmed (PLE) 83', Celik (TUR) 88'

Expulsions: Celik (TUR) 90'+2' 2nd Yellow Card