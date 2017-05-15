Baku Network, Russia’s Lev Gumilev Center ink co-op deal (PHOTO)

2017-05-15 19:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

A cooperation agreement was signed in Baku between the Expert Council of the Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network) and Russia’s Lev Gumilev Center.

The agreement was signed by Director of the Lev Gumilov Center Pavel Zarifullin and Head of Baku Network Elkhan Alasgarov.

The agreement was signed at an event dedicated to the 105th birth anniversary of Lev Gumilev, outstanding Russian Turkologist and the author of numerous scientific works about the history of ancient Turkic peoples and their impact on the ethnogenesis of the contemporary Russian people.

Speaking of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan, the sides expressed their intention to facilitate the consolidation, development and strengthening of relations between the two countries’ intellectual elites.

Also, an expert discussion, devoted to the Lev Gumilev heritage and its significance for Russia and Azerbaijan, was held on the same day.